This article presents a summary of some results of the study Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa [1] which was conducted to research perceptions of stakeholders and the public towards public libraries in six African countries. The study is closely linked with the EIFL Public Library Innovation Programme [2], which awarded grants to public libraries in developing and transition countries to address a range of socio-economic issues facing their communities, including projects in Kenya, Ghana and Zambia.

The goal of the study was to understand the perceptions of national and local stakeholders (municipalities, ministries, public agencies, media, etc.) and the public (including non-users) in respect of public libraries in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe about the potential of public libraries. It also aimed to understand how these stakeholders could best be positively influenced to create, fund, support or to use public libraries. It is hoped that stakeholders in the countries studied will choose to assess the findings as a potential tool to improve library management and advocacy.

The study was commissioned by EIFL from the Kenya office of TNS RMS [3], a leading market research company with offices in many African countries. Geoffrey Kimani managed the research for TNS RMS. This article is based on the final report of the research completed in July 2011 which is also available [1].

A number of library perception studies were completed in recent years, providing a strong basis of data for advocacy campaigns, mainly aiming to argue against library budget cuts and closures. Most of these studies focus on libraries in highly developed countries like the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK), while the study of perceptions of stakeholders in developing or transitional countries remained relatively neglected. Enabling access to knowledge through libraries in developing and transition countries is a key focus of EIFL, an international not-for-profit organisation which launched the Public Library Innovation Programme (PLIP) [2] in 2010 and awarded a first round of projects to grantees from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. These local public library projects aimed to help transform lives through innovative services. In relation to this activity, EIFL identified a gap in research on perceptions of public libraries in developing or transitional countries and a strong need for related advocacy actions. It therefore initiated this survey of perceptions across multiple stakeholder audiences to assess the feasibility of such work in poorer countries and eventually to find out how local stakeholders would use the results.

The study found that most people in the six African countries surveyed believe public libraries have the potential to contribute to community development in important areas such as health, employment and agriculture. However, libraries are small and under-resourced, and most people associate them with traditional book lending and reference services rather than innovation and technology.

The countries selected for study were chosen on an ad hoc pragmatic basis, taking into account the existing national public library infrastructure and the budget available for the study. Knowledge of users’ and other stakeholders’ perceptions is potentially a useful tool for advocacy on behalf of public libraries and evidence-based management. Whilst librarians in countries including the USA and the UK can take such information for granted, this is not the case everywhere. EIFL decided to find out whether this kind of information could be collected in Africa. Having completed the study, EIFL is now encouraging stakeholders in the countries studied to evaluate the results and consider how best to act on them.

The study looks at the general state of current awareness, perceptions and attitudes towards public libraries. As regards the public (users and non-users) it also investigates library usage behaviour and frequency of use, sources of information about libraries, satisfaction levels with the library and librarian, barriers to library use and willingness to use them in future. Such information has long been available to librarians in countries such as the UK. In case of national and local level officials, the study aims to identify their priorities for libraries and how they perceive the importance of libraries as potential players in local and national development.

This article covers a field which has not yet been much explored and provides background for evidence-based advocacy and evidence-based management for public libraries in Africa. Furthermore it aims to contribute to the methodology and effectiveness of practical research on public perceptions of public libraries, mainly by making available the instruments used for potential adaptation and reuse by librarians in other countries on a national or local scale.

Research Context

Investigating the perceptions of various stakeholder audiences has always been a focus of library research. Our work in Africa was inspired and influenced by many other studies and we list at the end of this article some recent studies which inspired us.

EIFL is an international not-for-profit organisation with a base in Europe and a global network of partners. EIFL was founded in 1999, with a mission of enabling access to knowledge through libraries in developing and transition countries to contribute to sustainable economic and social development. It began by advocating for affordable access to commercial e-journals for academic and research libraries in Central and Eastern Europe. EIFL now partners with libraries and library consortia in close to 50 developing and transition countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. Today its work includes a range of programmes and initiatives as part of two core initiatives:

Access to Knowledge for Education, Learning and Research: ensuring well-resourced libraries, modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and skilled staff are available to provide essential support to students and scholars.

ensuring well-resourced libraries, modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and skilled staff are available to provide essential support to students and scholars. Access to Knowledge for Sustainable Community Development: helping to transform lives through innovative services in public libraries.

In 2010 EIFL launched the Public Library Innovation Programme, recognising that the use of technology offers new opportunities to increase access to knowledge, helping to improve standards of living and to transform lives. For many people in developing and transition countries, the public library is the only place to access computers and the Internet, together with quality-assured information resources. Through technology, public libraries are also well positioned to extend access to previously under-served communities. Yet in many countries where the need is greatest, public libraries are under-resourced.

The Public Library Innovation Programme aims to spark innovative services in public libraries to improve lives. Under this programme, EIFL encourages public libraries to reach out to their communities through pilot projects. In April 2010, the first year of a planned three-year programme, EIFL funded 12 such projects in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. In 2011 it plans to fund another 20 projects in the fields of support for children and youth at risk, support for farming and farmers, provision of health information and improving people’s employment prospects. The new projects will take their inspiration from relevant first-round projects.

Initiating this study, EIFL aims to understand the perceptions of different stakeholders of public libraries in Africa, and in particular in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Uganda; about the potential of public libraries so as to understand how these stakeholders could best be positively influenced to create/fund/support or use public libraries. This study has the potential for further communication campaigns or actions designed to raise public awareness of the potential contribution of public libraries to sustaining livelihoods or improving libraries’ performance in response to users’ and non-users’ preferences, criticisms and comments. The changes in perceptions would then lead to increased awareness of innovative ways that libraries can serve public needs and funding for public libraries. The study is just a starting point and the process would need to be driven forward by library stakeholders in the countries studied.

Research Findings

Library Users and Non-users

The research revealed that libraries in Africa are mainly used by young people (48% of users are aged between 21 and 30 years old while 39% aged between 16 and 20 years old). 70% of users are men. Data show that library users have quite a high level of formal education: 30% of them have undertaken some form of post-secondary study in universities or technical institutes, 30% have some secondary education, while 17% completed secondary education. 80% of library users are single and the majority (64%) of them are students. Most users visit the library on a weekly basis, and on average almost all users will visit the library once a month.

Meanwhile, the typical library non-user is aged between 21 and 30 years (54%), has a relatively lower level of education: 27% have completed secondary education, 19% some secondary, while 18% only completed elementary. In comparison with library users, among library non-users there are more women (52%) and a greater proportion have families (39%).

74% of library users talk about their experience of using a library, mainly with friends or adult family members. Maybe partly for this reason, the awareness of one’s local library is quite high - across all countries, about half (53%) of library non-users. The majority of non-users across all countries claim that being busy is a key barrier to usage of libraries (64%). Data indicate, that relevant books would be the key motivator to likely future usage as almost half (45%) of non-users cite this as a key determinant in their future use of libraries. Other important factors would be more convenient locations (36%) and longer opening hours (35%), more materials accessible online (29%) and more computer workstations (24%).

Despite their perceived shortcomings, libraries are valued and are seen as important both by library users and non users. Users appreciate the value of libraries to both the individual as well as the community while non users tend to see libraries as essential to the community but not necessarily to themselves.

As regards the associations they make with libraries, for both users and non-users, libraries mainly represent for them books and a quiet place to study. Only a small percentage of people associate libraries with technologies.

Spontaneous associations (Users) Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Base: 1990 499 498 499 494 % % % % % Information/knowledge storage and acquisition. 74 75 80 64 77 Books. 67 61 69 73 64 Space: Quiet place/peaceful place for study, relaxation, etc) 54 48 43 72 51 Newspapers/ Current affairs/ Magazines. 9 9 13 10 4 Computers. 5 7 8 2 2 Educative videos. 5 2 8 6 3 Librarians. 1 1 2

Spontaneous associations (Non-users) Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Base 1201 300 300 301 300 % % % % % Books. 73 66 78 74 73 Information/knowledge storage and acquisition. 67 74 68 67 59 Space: Quiet place/peaceful place for study, relaxation, etc). 46 36 35 61 50 Newspapers/ Current affairs/ Magazines. 8 10 10 7 4 Educative videos. 7 2 21 5 2 Computers. 5 7 9 1 3 Librarians. 1 1 2 2

Tables 1 & 2: Spontaneous associations with libraries, users and non-users.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p.16)

When asked what they actually used libraries for in the previous 12 months, users gave these responses:

Services utilised by users in past 12 months Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Base: Total Sample 1990 499 498 499 494 % % % % % Ask a librarian for help, advice or consultation 68 73 69 71 58 Use reference materials, e.g. encyclopedias 54 70 57 19 68 Take out books for grown-ups 49 58 53 67 16 Use quest rooms/ spaces for study 45 39 39 45 55 Meet other people 35 30 39 43 27 Take out books for children 19 13 24 29 10 Learn languages 18 10 15 39 6 Take a class or workshop 8 3 10 15 2 Use computer software 7 9 9 6 4 Attend an event 7 5 11 12 1 Use children’s section 6 4 7 7 5 Connect to Internet with one’s laptop 5 4 7 7 3 Take out CDs or videos 4 6 8 1 Hear a speaker, see a film 3 3 3 4 1 Reading courses/books 1 1 2 3

Table 3: Services employed by users in last 12 months.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 24)

When asked about the purpose of their visits (rather than what they actually did), the key reason given for using libraries was education, with about 91% in all countries using the libraries for this purpose. Among library non-users, libraries are also seen as a place to develop new skills or learn something new (90%) or obtaining helpful information for learning (78%).

The full responses for users can be seen in Table 4:

Purpose of library visits by (users) Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Base: Total Sample 1990 499 498 499 494 % % % % % Educational purposes (for homework or to take a class) 91 94 90 86 95 National news or information 34 37 36 32 30 Local news or information 28 33 34 28 15 Entertainment 26 16 19 29 38 Information on health issues 20 18 22 17 22 International news or information 15 14 9 22 12 To conduct a job search or write a CV 12 14 14 14 5 Borrow books 11 12 2 2 28 To seek information on starting/running business 10 15 14 6 6

Table 4: Purpose of users’ visits to library.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 26)

The highest-rated aspects of library services are the competence of librarians, library facilities and opening hours. Computing and digital resources in libraries are rated lowest and this is further emphasised by the poor rating of librarians’ skills in that area. It is also worth noting that there are significant levels of concern regarding books and periodicals with 30% citing dissatisfaction with books and 25% citing dissatisfaction with periodicals. The data suggest that the look and feel of the physical space are the key drivers of satisfaction. Meanwhile, the key source of dissatisfaction with libraries is the low relevance of materials available to users.



Figure 4: Users’ ratings of different library aspects; 38% rated computers and other equipment as either ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 29.)

Librarians

The survey of librarians shows that the traditional definition and role of libraries as lenders of books is still a key element in services offered by libraries in all the countries surveyed. However, the survey also identified a huge number of users seeking advice and consultation, which tends to suggest that the presence and competence of the librarian are vital. Digital services such as CDs, videos and computer and Internet services are not readily available across all libraries in the countries sampled.

The librarians interviewed said that the following services were available in their libraries:

Services provided Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Zim Ethiopia Base = Librarians 283 63 50 48 67 35 20 % % % % % % % Opportunity to ask a librarian for help, advice, etc 90 94 86 81 97 94 75 Take out/lend books for grown-ups 87 97 76 83 88 89 90 Reading newspapers or magazines 84 97 86 83 91 60 60 Use of reference materials, e.g. encyclopedias 79 98 58 67 99 74 45 Opportunity to meet other people 78 87 78 69 88 60 70 Take out books for children 75 97 78 79 61 71 40 A children's section 65 86 72 46 66 60 35 Opportunity to take a class or workshop 45 52 64 33 51 31 10 Opportunity to hire rooms/ spaces for study or meetings 40 35 52 29 55 17 35 Use of public Internet access 36 60 18 13 58 20 10 Opportunity to learn languages 34 37 58 50 10 34 - Opportunity to hear a speaker, see a film or attend an event 31 70 22 25 19 20 - Take out CDs or videos 27 49 22 29 18 20 5 Use of computer software 27 41 18 25 36 11 5 Connection to Internet with one’s laptop 25 38 16 4 54 3 5

Table 5: Services provided.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 43)

When it comes to the level of automation in their own libraries, the librarians gave the answers in the following table. Overall, the level of automation in the public libraries of countries surveyed is quite low. No more than 16% of the libraries have some kind of automation, the worst being computerised circulation which only 9% of the libraries surveyed claim to have.

In Ethiopia the situation is even worse as none of the librarians surveyed said they had a computerised catalogue, circulation system or ownership of a Web site though some libraries did have computers.

The low number of library Web sites (and their limited functionality due to lack of back-office automation) indicates a need for libraries to help their users reach out to resources and services on the Web rather than looking inwards to their own often outdated information sources.

Automation Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Zim Ethio Base = Libraries 116 20 28 17 17 21 13 % % % % % % % Computerised catalogue Yes 16 15 18 29 18 10 No 83 75 82 71 82 90 100 Partly 2 10 % % % % % % % Computerised circulation system Yes 9 10 7 18 18 5 No 89 90 89 82 82 90 100 Partly 2 4 5 % % % % % % % Own Web site Yes 16 40 7 18 18 10 No 84 60 93 82 82 90 100

Table 6: Automation in libraries.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 45.)

When asked about access to technology-related services in their own libraries, the librarians gave these replies:

Librarians who said they offer these technology-related services Total Ke Ug Tz Gh Zim Ethio Base 283 63 50 48 67 35 20 % % % % % % % The Internet 35 62 18 10 54 20 15 Computer-based training materials 30 38 24 19 52 17 - Printing 23 10 26 33 33 17 10 Online reference materials 21 30 16 2 39 14 - Office software 21 32 18 23 24 9 5 Online inquiry 20 24 18 10 30 17 5 Electronic library catalogues 17 10 14 23 31 6 - Technology help or advice 17 16 24 13 24 9 5 Scanning 16 29 10 15 12 14 10 Technology aids for disabled 14 54 2 6 1 - - Computer literacy training 12 8 4 13 24 17 - Binding and lamination 3 13 - - - - - Photocopying 1 3 - - - - - SMS telephone services for renewing books - 2 - - - - - Computer typing - 2 - - - - -

Table 7: Technology-related services offered, by country.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 49)

The overall atmosphere in libraries was rated good and librarians also rated themselves highly on competence. Despite claims by librarians surveyed as to their good level of expertise in working with the computer, the ‘digital library’ aspect of their library rated the poorest by patrons. A comparison of users’ and librarians’ ratings of various aspects of library services shows librarians rated themselves more highly than did their patrons.

Like the other target groups investigated, librarians see learning and developing skills as key benefits from using the library (96%). 41 percent of librarians claim that they would like to provide computer and Internet access services in their libraries.

In the view of librarians, libraries are generally considered friendly, but they are lacking in technology and modernity, both of which receive a rather low rating across all countries. The main challenges faced by libraries are minimal reading space, limited number of books, few computers, lack of funding, inadequate staff, lack of current information, and outdated books. If more funding were provided, the great majority (86%) of librarians would give top priority to equipment. Moreover, not only would new technology be necessary to equip African libraries in an increasingly technologically driven world, but also a programme of training for librarians on the delivery of technology-supported services. Currently 38% of librarians feel insufficiently trained to provide technology-related services.

As regards the impact on the community, librarians claim that learning and development of literacy are the main areas where libraries can create an impact. A majority also think libraries can contribute to adults’ employment outcomes. In the context of economic development, the lending and borrowing functions of the library are positively seen as a way for users to save money. Librarians also positively evaluate their potential to improve the health of individuals and communities by providing access to health information.

Librarians believe that they can provide access and promote local content. However, slightly fewer of them think libraries have potential as venues for cultural events. Librarians consider libraries as being potentially very effective as a channel for dissemination of government information as well as information on agriculture.

Local and National Officials

The survey of local officials revealed that libraries are considered essential both by the representatives of local municipalities which fund libraries and by those which do not.



Figure 5: Rating of libraries’ importance.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report, p. 63)

The main reasons for satisfaction with library services concern the physical library environment i.e. ambience and convenience. Staff are also an important driver of satisfaction. Overall satisfaction with current library services is not very high with only 55% saying they are fairly or very satisfied with the service. The highest-rated aspects are library opening hours (77% rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’) and librarians’ competence (69% rated either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’). The main reasons for dissatisfaction are the lack of relevant materials and computers, as well as limited space.

It is quite clear that local and national officials associate libraries with the very traditional roles of lending books and providing a study environment for educational purposes. The top three benefits of visiting libraries in their opinion are developing new skills, acquiring new ideas and obtaining helpful information. 87% of the municipalities which fund local libraries mention education, suggesting that libraries are mainly seen as extensions of institutions for formal education.

When it comes to reasons for dissatisfaction with their libraries, local authority representatives operating libraries gave the following reasons for dissatisfaction:

Total Kenya Uganda Tanzania Ghana Zim. Ethiopia Base = (officials of local authorities that operate libraries) 202 30 31 38 14 40 49 Attribute % % % % % % % The range of books is not good enough 64 64 92 50 50 68 54 Not enough computers 53 55 69 20 33 58 58 Not enough seats available 47 64 62 30 17 26 63 They don't have the books I like 33 36 77 10 33 21 25 I don't like the environment 28 36 31 - - 11 54 Too noisy 25 9 46 - - 26 38 Nowhere to get refreshments 20 9 31 - - - 50 Problems entering building (i.e. poor disabled access) 19 9 15 10 - 5 46 Not enough activities for children 18 27 23 - 17 5 29 Opening hours aren't long enough 17 - 23 - 17 5 38 My nearest library is too far away/not convenient 14 - 15 20 17 5 25 You can't borrow books for long enough to read them 14 9 54 10 - - 13 Not enough activities or courses going on 14 27 31 10 - 5 13 The area isn't safe 13 9 31 - - 16 13 Difficulty reaching library (e.g. parking restrictions, poor public transport) 10 9 23 10 - 5 8

Table 8: Views of local authority officials.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 68.)

It is interesting to note that 96% of representatives of municipalities which do not fund libraries agree that public libraries deserve more funding.

As regards the impact of libraries on their community, local stakeholders are highly convinced that public libraries can contribute to solving community issues. Among the main challenges that could be addressed by libraries, poverty as well as illiteracy are mentioned most frequently.

Libraries’ potential contribution to learning, literacy and employment is almost universally accepted. Their potential contribution to various aspects of economic development was recognised by more than 80% of respondents. Libraries’ potential contribution to various aspects of health improvement are also recognised by more than 80% of respondents, but there are some doubts about their ability to act as venues for health-related events.

More than 80% recognise that libraries can provide a forum for meeting and building relationships even online. More than 75% understand libraries’ contribution to culture but there is some skepticism about their potential to act as a venue for local cultural events. Libraries’ potential to contribute to social inclusion and community development is also recognized, but some doubts are expressed by a minority as to their serving as event venues or helping the disadvantaged. Their potential to further social cohesion is recognised by about 90% of respondents.

A minority of about 25% disagrees about the potential role of libraries in providing e-government services, but this could be an indication that some governments do not have such services. The idea that libraries could disseminate government information is accepted. About three quarters of respondents can see a potential role for libraries in supporting agriculture.

It is encouraging that local officials, whether they run libraries or not, can see libraries’ potential to support policy strands outside what are perceived to be their core competences of education, literacy and culture. The fact that officials readily accept the notion that libraries could contribute in the areas of economic development, employment, health, agriculture and the digital divide, gives librarians a good foundation on which to build if they wish to move towards getting support to provide more innovative services which will be seen as relevant to the solution of major policy problems.

The small sample of national officials who gave their views also appears to have been expressing progressive and supportive attitudes to public libraries’ potential. The challenge will be building on the apparent goodwill to turn it into tangible progress and valuable impact on society’s pressing problems. 73% of them say that libraries are under-funded, so the door is at least ajar.

The following table shows in more detail the level of appreciation of public libraries’ potential by this group.

Purposes served by libraries (Spontaneous) –national level officials Total Kenya Uganda TZ Ghana Zim Ethiopia Base: Total Sample 112 18 20 14 20 20 20 % % % % % % % Educational purposes (for homework or to take a class) 89 89 85 100 80 95 90 Information on health issue 29 28 20 29 25 50 20 Local news or information 29 28 20 43 20 30 35 National news or information 29 22 25 21 20 45 40 Entertainment 28 39 35 - 15 35 35 Information on agriculture 23 22 15 29 30 35 10 International news or information 23 11 10 36 15 35 35 Information and use of electronic government services 16 22 - 21 25 20 10 To help children to do homework 16 11 10 7 - 50 15 Financial or investment news or information 8 6 - 7 15 20 - Contact with distant friends or relatives 7 17 5 7 - 10 5

Table 9: Purposes served by libraries in view of national officials.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Full Report p. 89.)

Methodology

Research took place in Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Uganda. Our research partner for this study was the Kenya office of TNS. The study covered five broad sample groupings:

A survey of users of public libraries (a user was defined as anyone who has used a library open to the public in last 12 months);

A survey of non-users of public libraries (a non-user was defined as anyone who has not used a library in the past 12 months);

A survey of public librarians and library officials (library directors/managers, deputy directors/managers, professional librarians, assistant librarians and support staff);

A survey of local officials (the representatives of local authorities/municipalities, which do or do not fund local libraries);

Qualitative research in the form of in-depth interviews (IDIs) carried out with the officials from the ministries, national agencies and national media.

The surveys were carried out nationwide in each country focusing on the public libraries, urban and rural structural units, including community-run libraries. Sampling of respondents was conducted on the basis of the geographical distribution. The research applied random and targeted sampling. Random sampling was applied in surveys of the public libraries’ users and non-users, public librarians and library officials, representatives of local stakeholders’ institutions. Targeted sampling was used when performing surveys of representatives of national stakeholders’ sub-groups such as ministries, national agencies and media.

In surveying library users, respondents were selected at the sampled libraries. Surveys of users were conducted using both entry and exit interviews.

With regard to non-users, respondents were selected from within a catchment area of approximately 20km surrounding the sampled library. Households were selected using the random route technique and a screener question used at the house to select the respondent and verify eligibility as a non-user.

For the target group of librarians, a sample of libraries was drawn from the universe and assigned librarian samples. Often more than one librarian was interviewed in a library, depending on library size and location. All libraries selected for the users sample automatically included a librarian sample. In most of the countries, the librarian sample was distributed between public libraries and community libraries.

For the local officials, the sample was distributed among local and municipal authorities funding and managing libraries, and those who are not running libraries. The national-level officials were identified with the help of EIFL coordinators in the respective countries.

Samples and methods varied by target groups and are summarised in the tables below:

Target Group Method Sampling Library users Face-to-face library exit interviews Random sampling Library non-users Face-to-face random interviews Random sampling Public librarians/library officials Face-to-face interviews Random sampling Local Stakeholders Face-to-face interviews Random sampling (50/50 of officials who run/do not run public library in the area) National stakeholders In-depth Interviews Targeted sampling

Table 10: Samples and methods applied to varying target groups

Planned sample sizes Users Non-users Librarians Local Stakeholders National Stakeholders Kenya 500 300 60 50 20 Uganda 500 300 50 50 20 Tanzania 500 300 50 50 20 Ghana 500 300 60 50 20 Ethiopia - - 20 50 20 Zimbabwe - - 35 50 20 Total 2,000 1,200 275 300 120

Table 11: Planned sample sizes.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Detailed Methodology Report p. 4.)

Actual sample sizes Users Total number of libraries sampled Non-users Librarians Local Stakeholders National Stakeholders Kenya 500 20 300 63 51 18 Uganda 500 22 300 50 50 20 Tanzania 500 17 301 48 38 14 Ghana 500 15 300 67 40 20 Ethiopia 35 49 20 Zimbabwe 20 50 20 Total 2, 000 1,201 283 278 112

Table 12: Actual sizes of samples.

(Source: Perceptions of Public Libraries in Africa: Detailed Methodology Report p. 4.)

All research instruments were developed by the EIFL research team with the input of TNS RMS, based on their knowledge and experience. As these instruments were based on international experience and had not been tested in Africa, the instruments had to be adapted to local context and piloted prior to the survey. 10 pilot interviews per country were done to pre-test each of the quantitative questionnaires. The interviewers checked the clarity of the questions, ability of respondents to answer all questions both in terms of relevance and questionnaire design, the flow of the questionnaire, relevance of translation to local languages and all other issues helping to improving the questionnaire.

Thorough quality control mechanisms were used both during fieldwork and data processing stages. In the fieldwork stage, it included training of interviewers as well as de-briefing sessions with their teams during the process of data collection, performed by team leaders. The team leaders observed 5% of all interviews conducted, another 10% of all interviews conducted by each interviewer were back-checked by supervisors who got in touch with the respondent and re-asked a few relevant questions to ascertain that the interview was in fact done. 100% of questionnaires were checked by the team leader going through completed questionnaires before data processing.

All the questionnaires used in the study have been published and are available in English and Kiswahili for potential reuse or adaptation by others [1].

Conclusions

Public libraries are available in the countries surveyed offering the traditional service of lending books and an environment for studying. Most of them are small with limited space and have limited resources. It is evident that most lack technology-related facilities and, in some cases, books relevant to the needs of users.

Across all groups surveyed, i.e. from policy makers to users and non-users, a significant majority have positive sentiments about libraries. Although libraries are perceived as mainly offering study-related information and therefore an extension of the educational process, there are plenty of people who perceive their potential in less traditional areas.

Librarians are seen as competent to perform their traditional role but to have limitations in the technology-related services. Low staff skill levels in technology services are a result of the lack of the facilities that would enable them to improve their competency.

Libraries are seen as essential to the individual as well as communities in general. However, they need to engage with the community at a more tangible level that goes beyond just providing information, e.g. facilitating community inter-action with service providers of health, agriculture, culture and entrepreneurship. Going digital, which is currently a clear deficiency, would perhaps provide a new way for libraries to be seen as more dynamic and innovative.

It is also important for libraries to create and demonstrate their value to the community outside the recognised core areas of lending of books and facilitating study. This is quite challenging in the light of a significant number of librarians admitting to lacking the necessary skills to advocate for greater visibility and stronger support.

One of the research results was the locally adapted library perceptions research methodology. It combines quantitative and qualitative research methods and research instruments, adapted to local conditions. The empirical study helped to test it and confirmed its validity in the local context. Although the work was quite hard, EIFL and its research partner TNS RMS found it feasible to do this kind of study in the countries addressed.

The study has resulted in a rich body of knowledge to start discussions with stakeholders about the role that libraries play in the community, and their potential for ensuring the development and sustainability of library services. Even more important, it starts to sign-post the way to exploring the potential of the public library to support individuals, communities and decision makers in their pursuit of improving lives and livelihoods through access to information and knowledge. In fact, a workshop ‘Public Libraries as catalysts for development, innovation and freedom’ at the important multi-stakeholder Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Nairobi, in September 2011 [4] led to lively discussions about the findings of the study, and how decision makers and library managers can develop a shared vision of Internet-enabled public libraries that contribute to development and to achieving the Millennium Goals. The findings of the study, once they have been validated by the local library communities in the countries concerned, will constitute a substantial body of evidence that potentially can be used to inform evidence-based library management and advocacy campaigns.

The progressive attitudes towards libraries widely expressed despite a context of widespread resource constraints gives hope that library stakeholders in these countries could mobilise to push open a door which seems to be ajar. In each country they will wish to assess and understand fully what this report is saying to them and learn any valid lessons. There is plenty of food for thought. EIFL is therefore in the process of working with the library communities in Ghana, Kenya and Uganda to raise awareness of the findings of the study and the potential of libraries for development, seeking to create a dialogue with the policy makers at the national and regional level.

The study including the instruments used can be found at EIFL Web site [1]. It consists of overall conclusions, 6 country reports and a methodology report to make take-up more accessible to national stakeholders. A first report on the study was presented at IFLA in 2011 [5].

